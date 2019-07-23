OMAHA - If you need to fill your vehicle up with gas, now’s the time to do it.
Public Affairs Director for Triple A, Rose White says all but eight states saw gas price averages push cheaper or remain stable this past week.
White says at $2.76, the national average is three cents less expensive than last Monday.
She says the average in Nebraska, especially Norfolk is looking good.
"Nebraska's prices right now are $2.60 a gallon which is 16 cents lower than the national average. Norfolk is seeing very competitive prices as the average is $2.42 a gallon which is down 21 cents a gallon just during the past week alone."
White says they will continue to follow international news as that can make the price of crude oil fluctuate.
For more information visit GasPrices.AAA.Com.