NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services Foundation’s fourth annual Game of Hearts event is set to take place this weekend.
Foundation Coordinator Sam Wolfe says all proceeds benefit Faith Regional’s AED Community Initiative.
Wolfe says the goal is to equip schools, businesses, and organizations throughout the region with Automated External Defibrillators.
She says a number of activities are set for the grown-up game night.
"We are going to have Giant Human Foosball, Bucket Pong, Corn Hole, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect 4, and also Blackjack. We'll also have a live DJ, and some auction items as well. We've got a lot of different ways for folks to participate and contribute."
Wolfe says tickets are available at the door or online at FRHS.org.
It’s set for Saturday night at 6 at the DeVent Center at Divots.