NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday.
According to Public Relations Director with the Nebraska State Patrol Cody Thomas, the Patrol and Norfolk Police Division worked with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in the arrest of 33-year-old Jamie Bear.
Bear was the subject of multiple outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for sentencing on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a government operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He was arrested in Norfolk without incident and lodged in the Madison County Jail.