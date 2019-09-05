STANTON - A Fremont man was arrested and jailed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 52-year-old Kendall Holland was arrested on felony charges after he was stopped on Highway 275, East of Norfolk for expired plates on his vehicle.
He was found to have a revoked driver’s license for fifteen years after at least six prior DWI’s in Nebraska.
Holland also was out on bond on a similar felony DUS charge in Lancaster County.
He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.