Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond, a 111th Attack Wing photojournalist, stares in confusion at her computer screen while working in the Defense Travel System (DTS) at Horsham Air Guard Station, Aug. 8, 2016. DTS is a is the travel system that handles all military travel plans and travel pay for all temporary duty, or in some cases, home station training for members outside the commuting area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Botzum)