NORFOLK - Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend a free breast prosthesis fitting day hosted by Faith Regional Health Services.
RN and Nurse Navigator Melissa Schultz says the event is for all women who’ve had breast surgery due to cancer regardless if their surgery occurred recently or years ago.
"You can come in and meet with a certified fitter who will take your measurements and get you set up for a breast prosthesis that fits your size, figure, and what you're looking for."
Schultz says thanks to the generosity of the Hope Fund and its donors, a bra and breast prosthesis are available at no cost.
It’s set for Thursday 9 to 3 at Faith Regional University…110 North 29th Street.
No appointment is needed.