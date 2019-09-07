STANTON - A four vehicle accident had a portion of Highway 275 closed over an hour Friday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a four vehicle accident about one mile west of Pilger on Highway 275.
The accident occurred when an eastbound pickup driven by 21-year-old Kellen Johnson of rural Norfolk was passing a piece of farm equipment when he encountered several vehicles stopped on the highway near the Humbug Bridge for a left turning car.
Johnson lost control of his pickup and side swiped a westbound semi-trailer and then struck a cargo van and the van was pushed into a second stopped pickup and into the bridge.
The driver of the van, 63-year-old Pamalee Veldhuizen of Sioux City, IA along with Johnson and a passenger in his pickup were all treated at the scene by Pilger Fire and Rescue.
The other two drivers were not injured and seatbelts and airbags did deploy in both the Johnson and Veldhuizen vehicles lessening any injuries.
Stanton County Emergency Management assisted with traffic control.