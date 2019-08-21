NORFOLK - There was a big crowd in attendance Tuesday night to hear from four senators about property tax reform at a town hall hosted by the Platte Institute.
The senators on the panel included Jim Scheer, Lou Ann Linehan, Tom Briese, and Ben Hansen.
Linehan who also serves as the chairman of the revenue committee said they waited too long to start discussions about property tax relief last session.
"The revenue committee and Governor Pete Ricketts are meeting almost every week and we have since June 30th. By December we will have a plan that we agree on. I want to be on the floor with the property tax reform bill and the business incentive bill as soon as Speaker Scheer lets us when we get back in January."
Briese said we’re in a property tax crisis and Nebraskan’s deserve reform.
He said he’s in support of a ballot initiative because there needs to be a plan b in place.
Scheer said he has high hopes for the next session, but senators have to be willing to compromise.