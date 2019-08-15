NORFOLK - For the Girls Incorporated, a Nebraska nonprofit corporation located in Norfolk has awarded money to three local health care providers.
President of the Board of Directors, Deb Stinson said the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation received a grant for $52,000 to purchase a Trident Unit, Surgicenter received a grant of $39,000 for a Magseed Probe, and Goodlife Counseling received money as well.
Stinson said most of the money they raise comes from their annual fundraiser in February.
"Over the years we have probably raised about three quarters of a million dollars just here in Norfolk. The good thing about the program is that we are a nonprofit so all of our money stays local here."
Stinson said in October they host For the Girls University which is the education part of the nonprofit for survivors and their guests.
For more information about For the Girls visit NorfolkForTheGirls.Org.