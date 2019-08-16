Flood announces candidacy for Nebraska Legislature

NORFOLK - Former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Flood announced his candidacy for election to the Legislature in District 19, representing all of Madison County and a portion of northwest Stanton County.
Flood previously served in the Legislature from 2005 to 2013, and served as Speaker of the Legislature 6 years.
"I love northeast Nebraska and I love the state of Nebraska, and I am excited to earn another chance to represent Madison and Stanton counties in the legislature to help grow rural communities,” said Flood.
“I see a lot of opportunity for Nebraska to improve our economy and our state and I want to be part of our state realizing our full potential.”
During his two terms in the legislature Flood championed the sanctity of life, helped usher in tax relief, and was known for brokering compromises on some of the most difficult issues facing the legislature including the Keystone XL Pipeline and CIR reform.