NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a fleeing shoplifter Friday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were dispatched to Hy-Vee East for the report of a shoplifting in progress.
A store manager had seen a man steal merchandise from the store and flee northbound from the store.
The manager provided a description of the suspect and a close by officer responded to the call and saw the suspect running northbound across Norfolk Avenue.
The officer stopped and chased the suspect on foot yelling at him to stop.
While the officer was following him, he recovered the stolen merchandise that had been discarded.
Officers located the man hiding within the tall grass next to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue.
He was taken into custody and arrested for shoplifting and obstructing a police officer.
The value of the theft was $13.45 and he was identified as 50-year-old Maximilian Martin.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.