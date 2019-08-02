MADISON - The search continues for a Norfolk man after he fled Madison County drug court Thursday.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for 21-year-old Pacey Nicklen.
Nicklen is an African American man, six foot tall, and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He’s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Volk says Nicklen, after having his bond revoked in Madison County Drug Court ran from the courthouse evading court officials and law enforcement and entered the cornfield directly to the east.
K9’s, aerial drones, and officers on foot searched the fields along the northern and eastern side of the City of Madison.
At this time, it is believed that Nicklen is not in the Madison area, so residents can return to normal household procedures.
The search for Nicklen is still on-going and he is wanted for his previous charges and current charges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110, or their local law enforcement with the information.