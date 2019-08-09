NORFOLK - Norfolk firefighters are responding to a house fire Friday afternoon at 2200 Western Circle.
There’s a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.
Norfolk Police, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Battle Creek Fire and Rescue, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, Black Hills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District are also assisting.
Norfolk Police tells News Talk WJAG everyone has made it of the home safely, and neighboring houses were evacuated as well.
More details to come.