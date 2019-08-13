OMAHA - Farming is big business and nowadays comes with big costs.
Fortunately, there are many ways farms can save money and much of the practices for consumers to save money can translate to savings for the farm or rural business.
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says the opportunities to save money on daily purchases are endless.
“When it comes to big expenses, farmers know to find ways to lower costs on seed with early purchases, or to renegotiate rental rates when necessary, and to fine tune crop inputs. But the many little expenses around the farm we often don’t think about can add up to big savings with a little extra work. From energy savings, to discounts, we have several tips that can help the consumer and the farmer.”
For the day-to-day expenses around the farm, Voskuhl says you should buy parts and other products, such as oil and oil filters, in bulk and buy gas on Monday’s as it’s typically the cheapest that day.
Voskuhl says to also think about lighting around the farm, including the farmhouse and other buildings and replace them with LED light bulbs that can cut your annual energy bill by $300.