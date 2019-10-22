BATTLE CREEK - Farmers are missing some of their cows.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, farmers west of Battle Creek have recently reported several head of calves missing from their fields.
It is possible they have been lost or possibly stolen.
Missing are two black calves with blue ear tags (26 and 6) with brands on the right shoulder.
Also missing are two red calves with white ear tags in the right ear. These tags are “Z” tags with handwritten numbers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hoffmann at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (402) 454-2110.