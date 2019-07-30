Farmers reminded to not water roads

MADISON - A lot of rural Madison County roads sustained water damage this spring from the flood and more water from end pivots this summer could damage them more.
Sheriff Todd Volk is reminding farmers that it’s illegal to have irrigation systems watering the roadway.
Volk says it’s important the end gun gets turned off before it hits the road.
"The roads get mucky pretty quick, especially with the moisture just coming off of those end guns. We're just trying to make sure everyone is safe because if an accident did happen, that landowner could be liable for damages."
Volk says it’s also important farmers keep their road ditches mowed as it looks nicer and is easier for vehicles to see at intersections.