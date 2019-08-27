BATTLE CREEK - Farmers in Northeast Nebraska are encouraged to attend one of two upcoming Answer Plot sessions hosted by Farmers Pride in Battle Creek Wednesday.
Marketing Manager Dave Spencer says they’ll be at the large Winfield United Answer Plot North of Battle Creek at the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121.
Spencer says the Battle Creek plot is one of two expanded regional plots designed for the Western Corn Belt environment with specific research for that part of the world.
He says you’ll be able to learn a lot of great information for your operation.
"We'll be talking about anything from high-yielding genetics and production side on the seed side, crop management when it comes to fertilizer and nutrient management as well as weed management. Also talk about fungicides, diseases, and different pests that are out there like Gall midge."
Spencer says there will be a 10 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. session with a meal to follow.
Two $100 gift cards and a pair of Nebraska football tickets will be given away at each session.