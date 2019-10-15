BATTLE CREEK - October is National Cooperative Month and Farmers Pride is celebrating it along with 40,000 other cooperative businesses nationwide.
Sales and Marketing Director Dave Spencer says Nebraska cooperatives have a $2.2 billion impact on Nebraska’s economy through sales of product and the investment they make back into communities.
Spencer says they’re a member owned and member controlled business with all money staying local.
"By doing business with a cooperative depending on their bylaws, you become an owner of that business. The money doesn't go to Wall Street or overseas, it stays here locally in our communities and Farmers Pride is no different than that."
Spencer says they’re always preparing for the future as farming is an ever evolving business.
He says they also support local communities and there are nearly 14,000 jobs attributed toward cooperative operations.