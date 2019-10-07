NORFOLK - Farmers within the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District boundaries can now apply for new irrigated acres for 2020.
Assistant General Manager Brian Bruckner says the priorities of the district are to allow for new use of the groundwater resource in portions of the district where it’s most favorable.
Bruckner says the application process is the same as last year.
He says an approved variance is a requirement for any expansion of irrigated acres in the LENRD, whether from an existing or new irrigation well.
Bruckner adds there are some geographic limitations to the areas that are eligible for this sign up period.
The sign-up period goes until October 31st and you can find an application online as well as a map of the eligible locations at LENRD.org.