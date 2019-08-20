LINCOLN - Permits are now available for a couple popular hunting seasons.
Big Game Program Manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Luke Meduna says fall turkey and antelope archery hunting permits are available.
Meduna says the Antelope archery season opened Tuesday, but you’ll have to wait to go out and hunt the turkeys.
He says it’s an easy process to get the permits.
"The best place to find them is on our website at OutdoorNebraska.Gov. and then click on the buy a permit link at the top of the page. The season starts September 15th and each permit is valid for two turkeys."
Meduna says you also need to have a habitat stamp for each permit.
Regular turkey hunting permits are $30 for residents or $109 for non-residents.