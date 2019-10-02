LINCOLN - Fall is here and that means your grass as well as weeds will soon start going dormant.
Nebraska Extension Turf Grass Specialist Bill Kreuser says most weeds are vulnerable around this time so it’s important to target them now so you have a healthier lawn next spring.
Kreuser says now is a good time to control perennial weeds, ones that are going to come back every single year.
"Going into the winter they're going to start moving sugar down to the roots to be able to regrow next spring so if you put down some product to control the weed then the energy in the sugar and the herbicide are all going down into the roots so it's a more thorough kill. If you do it in the spring those weeds are trying to grow so the sugars are going up."
Kreuser says weeds such as crab grass are still thriving right now so those are best to control in the spring.
He says it’s good to put weed control products down during cooler nights as the plant thinks it’s time to start preparing for winter.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.