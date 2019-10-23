NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a requested zoning change from Faith Regional Health Services.
During Monday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes said the request is a change from Special Business District to Service Commercial for property south of Norfolk Avenue.
Grimes added the change is for signage for Faith Regional’s new south medical offices.
"Kind of like what we're running into on some of the other pieces of property on Highway 275 that we've zoned changed to C-3 (Service Commercial) recently. Being along that large highway and so far set back from the highway also requires larger signage. C-2A (Special Business District) just wasn't meant to have large business along 275 for that."
Grimes said they will have free standing signs on the property.
The council voted unanimously to approve the zoning change on all three readings.