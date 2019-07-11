NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services has been recognized once again for its commitment to quality stroke care.
Cardiac Care Coordinator Jenny Simmons says the award is presented by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.
Simmons says the patients’ care is always the top priority at Faith Regional.
"Anytime someone comes into the hospital, there's a period of they don't remember being here it's (a stroke) kind of a shock factor and their stress level is high. One thing I do do is I talk to them once they go home. I give them a phone call after a little bit of time, and they always have positive things to say about their care they received at Faith Regional."
Simmons says Faith Regional earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.