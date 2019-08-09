NORFOLK - A lifesaving mechanism was presented to Lutheran High Northeast Thursday.
Faith Regional Health Services delivered an Automated External Defibrillator, which was made possible through funds raised during Norfolk’s Big Give.
Cardiac Care Coordinator Jenny Simmons says these machines are definite lifesavers.
"If you have access to one in those emergency situations it's very much encouraged to use one. They're very user friendly. They're designed to deliver a shock to your heart in those situations. The benefit of that is that the machine decides if the person needs a shock or not."
Faith Regional launched its AED Community Initiative in 2019. The goal is to raise funds to equip schools, businesses and organizations across the region with an AED if in need.