LINCOLN - A settlement was reached in Equifax’s 2017 data breach, which affected nearly half of the U.S. population.
Consumer Protection Division Bureau Chief Meghan Stoppel tells News Talk WJAG the investigation found that Equifax’s failure to maintain the security of its computer systems enabled hackers to penetrate those systems.
Stoppel says some of the highly sensitive breached information included social security numbers, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers.
"The folks here in Nebraska that were affected by that breach are going to be entitled to a number of things through a claims process that is being administered by a settlement administrator through the FTC. The actual website with all of the information and the claims forms - that is not yet up and running because this settlement still has to work its way through the court and be approved through the court."
Stoppel says you’re encouraged to check the website EquifaxSettlementBreach.com regularly to find out whether you may be eligible for relief, and to file a claim.