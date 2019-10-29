WASHINGTON D.C. - The battle continues over Renewable Fuel Standard.
In the beginning of October, President Donald Trump announced that moving forward, the Environmental Protection Agency would restore integrity to the RFS, and ensure 15 billion gallons of ethanol blended, annually.
The announcement received praise by the ethanol industry and farmers.
Two weeks later, the EPA released its supplemental proposal that could adjust the percentage standards for 2020.
CEO of Growth Energy, Emily Skor, says the proposal betrays the original promise.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the proposal does not undercut farmers and rural America.
He said the EPA and President Trump followed through on their E15 implementation before the driving season started, and farmers should be happy with this decision.
"We are committed to making sure we have 15 billion gallons of ethanol next year,” he said. “We estimate what the small refinery exemption (SRE) program will be next year. The purpose of our supplemental proposal was to make sure that we net out at 15 billion gallons so farmers have the certainty of the amount of ethanol going into 2020.”
Skor disagrees with Wheeler, and said farmers are not happy.
“This EPA has been pretty consistent,” she said. “Each year they grant about 1.3 billion gallons of exemptions, so estimate that’s how many you’re going to grant. That’s the most accurate way you can look at this moving forward and project so that at the end of the day, when we blend, we’re blending according to actual blending.”
Wheeler also said EPA wants to make sure in the future that any small refinery exemptions given won’t undercut the 15 billion gallon mark.