Leroy Doerr

CREIGHTON - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a Creighton man

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 53-year-old Leroy Doerr.

Doerr is a white male, 6'5" and 165 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton Friday in the late afternoon.

Doerr is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions which place him in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Leroy Doerr please call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff's office at 402-288-4261.

