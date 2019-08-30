End of Summer Bash at Lewis and Clark SRA

CROFTON - Finish the summer strong this year by going to the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and participating in the End of Summer Bash Friday night through Sunday.
Park Superintendent John Voelker says Friday night there’ll be a lighted hayrack ride around the park starting at 9.
Voelker says Saturday will be educational filled.
"At 2:30 there's a fur pelt handling so you can join our park naturalist at the office here and you can get hands on with different pelts and hides of animals that live in Nebraska. At 9 on Saturday night we're doing an outdoor movie and the movie is the Goonies and it will take place at the Weigand shelter."
Voelker says you can also learn about tree and flower identification as well as Nebraska’s pollinators.
He says on Sunday there will be a guided bird walk and a workshop on how to start a nature art journal.
Voelker says a park entry permit is required to participate in the bash.
For more information and times activities are taking place call the Lewis and Clark SRA at (402) 388-4169.