TILDEN - Students of the Elkhorn Valley school district don’t go hungry over the weekends thanks to one organization supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
Blessings in a Backpack has been in Tilden since September 2017, inspired by the success of other community chapters.
Coordinator Christina Rutjens says they serve students in preschool through 12th grade.
Rutjens says she didn’t know what the need was like before the program got underway, and is happy she is able to help those in need
She says the United Way funding makes up about a third of their budget.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.