NORFOLK - Just in time for Halloween, the Elkhorn Valley Museum is inviting you to visit haunted Verges Park and cave Tuesday evening.
Executive Director Jo Beth Cox says Verges Park turns into a Halloween themed paradise.
"We do trick-or-treating in the cabin and school house and then Norfolk High Alternative for Success volunteers will have a haunted cave attendees can go through."
Cox says its set for Tuesday evening from 5 to 7.
She says they will also have a Dia de Muertos Community Ofrenda set up in the lobby.
Cox says you can remember loved ones by contributing artwork, flowers, or copies of photos.