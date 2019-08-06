PONCA - Early childhood educators are invited to attend a Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop at the Ponca State Park.
Staff Assistant Holly Green says the workshop is set for Tuesday evening.
Green says the event is for all kinds of early childhood educators.
"It's really helping people who work with younger children either in informal education settings like daycares or in my case where I'm a naturalist out at the park, or in formal settings where teachers are looking for ways to bring environmental education, local based education, and environmental problems back into the classroom where kids can relate to things."
Green says the guide meets the state’s curriculum standards and each lesson includes multiple activities that teach math, reading, letter recognition, science, social studies, and emotional skills.
She says the free workshop will be held from 6:30 to 9 P.M. in the park’s resource and education center.
A park entry permit is required unless you have a state vehicle.
To register call the Ponca State Park at (402) 755-2284.