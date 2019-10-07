NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was cited after his dogs bit two different people.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were notified of two dogs running at large in southeast Norfolk.
One dog bite occurred at 715 South 1st Street.
The 19-year-old female victim sustained bites to her arm and lower leg that required medical attention.
The second victim was an 11-year-old girl who was delivering newspapers in the 900 block of Logan, and she sustained an injury to the wrist.
The dogs were located at their residence in the 1000 block of Blaine.
A German Shepard and a Pit bull were impounded and the owner, Jorge Rocha-Mendez was issued a citation for two counts of dog at large, two counts of no city license, two counts of no proof of rabies vaccination, and two counts of harboring a cross dog.