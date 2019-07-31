NORFOLK - Exciting things are happening for Divots as a recent purchase was announced.
Owner Donna Herrick tells News Talk WJAG they have acquired the Nebraska Life magazine downtown building at 206 West Norfolk Avenue.
Herrick says they will be moving the brewery to that location.
"We're excited to have some presence in the downtown area. We believe in the growth that's happening down there and some of the projected developments that are expected to come there in the next couple of years. We love our little brewery out here at Divots, but it's maxed out on capacity so this will give us the opportunity to expand and allow that part of the property to grow."
Publisher of Nebraska Life Chris Amundson tells News Talk WJAG they originally bought the building in 2007 and are excited for what Donna and Divots have in mind.
"As we continue to grow and also as technologies change, we have less need for a physical location that's centralized so instead our employees will be dispersed out across the state working from different locations, and that'll make it easier for us to travel to be out there doing the stories."
Brewmaster Jeremy Kirby adds this offers a number of opportunities.
"We are actually going to be buying a new brewhouse so that offers more capacity to make and we're researching packaging, and we will maybe be putting beer in cans sometime next year. For food we are working with Keith (Wolken) in the kitchen looking towards a simpler menu than we have at the Sandbar - more of a tap room feel and looking also at a brick pizza oven."
Herrick says the goal is to have the planned renovation complete by March or April.