MADISON - Madison County’s budget became a little bit clearer at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
One part of the budget talked about was major road and bridge projects.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson, who is also on the budget committee said they created two options to fund those projects.
"If we don't use any bonds, the levy just for road projects and the road/bridge fund would be about 19 cents. The property tax would be $7.7 million. Option two if we don't use bond proceeds we will have about $8.6 million between the two funds for a levy of 21 cents."
Johnson also presented two options for the property tax levy.
He said the first option has the levy at 45 cents and the second one has the levy at 38 cents.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir gave his opinion and said the levy should be 38 cents, but not over that. The other two commissioners agreed.
They all also tentatively agreed to bond $5 million and take $886,000 out of the inheritance tax fund.
On Friday, there will be a special meeting at 3 at the courthouse that the public is invited to.