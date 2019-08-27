LINCOLN - The Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled its fourth annual 2019-2020 business plan.
The plan was presented by CEO Dannette Smith and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at the state capitol Monday.
Smith said to move the department forward, they’ve created a four prong approach.
"They include, creating an integrated service delivery system, establishing and enhancing collaborative relationships, aligning DHHS team members under our mission of helping people live better lives and finally, enhancing the department's internal infrastructure."
Smith said it identifies and details 15 priority initiatives that will guide the work of DHHS.
Ricketts said their goal is to make it a customer focused organization for people to get the services they need.
The plan goes through June of 2020.