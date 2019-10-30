OMAHA - According to the Alzheimer’s Research Association, there are over 50 million people living with dementia throughout the world and caring for a loved one with dementia can be overwhelming.
Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of California San Francisco recently published a study that found those with dementia had a 73 percent increased use of the emergency room if their caregivers suffered from depression.
One of the authors of the report, Dr. Steve Bonasera with UNMC said when caregivers lack the outpatient support or emotional reserve to face the progressively challenging needs of the patient with dementia, the emergency room may seem like a practical answer.
"Caregivers also need to know that it’s alright to go to a health professional to say that they’re having trouble coping and if needed, get treated for depression. When we’re looking at treating dementia, it’s not just the patient. We need to look at the support structure that the caregiver relies on."
Dr. Bonasera was a co-investigator of a $10 million grant funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation with UCSF, supporting a study to provide caregivers with tools and information.