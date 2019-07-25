NORFOLK - A special lunch ‘n learn is set to take place in Norfolk Friday for area dairy producers.
Bobbie Kriz-Wickham is the public affairs and outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency, and she says the event is an education session on the 2018 Farm Bill’s Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
"It’s a voluntary risk management program that takes the place of the margin protection program which was the former program in old farm bill. The Farm Service Agency is taking enrollment right now for the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, and that goes through September 20th."
Kriz-Wickham says there’s no cost to attend, however registration is requested and that can be done online at Dairy.UNL.EDU.
It’s set for Friday 11:30 to 1 at the Madison County Extension Office.