AUBURN - Historic rains this spring brought devastation to farming communities across the Midwest.
Floodwaters destroyed grain, farm fields and infrastructure, and has kept many farmers from planting this year.
Ruth Gerdes is President of Auburn Agency Crop Insurance in Auburn, Nebraska.
Speaking on Groundwork, a podcast by Farm Policy Facts, Gerdes says farmers struggled all spring.
“It’s been quite a year. In 40 years of living and working in southeast Nebraska, I’ve never seen anything like it. Our windows to plant were short, there were no ideal conditions, and our farmers are struggling to try and figure out what comes next.”
Thankfully, farmers have crop insurance, a critical tool to protect their operation when disaster strikes.
Farmers have already received payments through crop insurance from damages this year.
Gerdes says crop insurance is a valuable and efficient risk management tool because of its public/private structure, allowing claims to be processed quickly.
“Farmers are appreciative of crop insurance and the robust crop insurance program that we have. They certainly appreciate when they have a prevent-plant claim in 2019, and they’ve already been paid in 2019. I think that shows the power of the private industry and why we need that public/private relationship."
Gerdes recently testified to Congress regarding the value of crop insurance. She describes crop insurance as a program that’s a win for both farmers and taxpayers.
It’s real and it’s bankable. You can take your crop insurance coverage to the banker and get a loan. It’s affordable, it’s a good value to the farmer. It’s a cost share, not a subsidy. That farmer doesn’t get a check from the government, he has to put money out. So, it’s really a benefit both to the taxpayer and to the farmer. Thirdly, crop insurance does leverage the farmers resources, that’s critical, where they can make a better investment in seed and technology.”
For more from Gerdes, listen to the most recent episode of Groundwork on iTunes or at FarmPolicyFacts.org.