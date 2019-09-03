OMAHA - There’s no doubt the American agricultural economy is struggling.
That’s a statement from Dr. Ernie Goss who is an Economics Professor at Creighton University in Omaha.
Goss regularly conducts a survey of Ag bankers in his region and says the survey shows that some sectors of the Ag economy are hurting even more than others.
"In our monthly survey we survey areas that depend heavily on agriculture and the Ag economy is struggling from the flooding, tariffs, and the trade war. That is really having some significant impacts depending on the area and state."
Goss says the Ag economy began its downward trend in 2013, with one of the biggest causes of that downturn being a strengthening U.S. dollar.
He says with the exception of 2017, agriculture has been stuck in that rut ever since and the biggest impact of the trade war is uncertainty across the entire Ag sector.
Goss says to get the Ag sector back on track, USMCA needs approved and the trade war needs to be settled.