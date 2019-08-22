CREIGHTON - Creighton Community Public Schools was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a threat.
According to the Creighton Community Public Schools Facebook page, parents were instructed to pick their students up at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church.
The district went on to say students were safe and all accounted for Wednesday afternoon.
Students were able to return to the school and retrieve personal belongings and vehicles Wednesday night.
School is to return to regular schedule Thursday.
It is unclear what type of threat was made.