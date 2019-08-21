CREIGHTON - Creighton Community Public Schools was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a threat.
According to our news gathering partners at the Norfolk Daily News, parents were instructed to pick their students up at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church.
The Creighton Community Public Schools Facebook page says students are not allowed to return to the school and are advised to not retrieve vehicles until appropriate actions have been taken by law enforcement.
Students are safe and accounted for but necessary precautions are in place.
St. Ludger's school was also evacuated as a precaution.
Sheriff's departments from Holt, Antelope, Boyd, and Knox Counties were assisting.
Creighton Fire Department has the community school blocked off and the investigation is ongoing.