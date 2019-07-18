NORFOLK - A two vehicle accident North of Norfolk on Highway 81 by Prime Stop Thursday killed one.
According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, the crash also caused a large amount of diesel fuel to spill at the scene.
A semi-tractor pulling a fuel tanker attempted to turn left onto the highway when it collided with a delivery truck traveling northbound.
The driver of the delivery truck, 24-year-old Jose Fuentes of Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi, 59-year-old David Jensen of rural Norfolk, was not injured in the crash.
The collision caused approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled at the scene and HazMat crews reported to the scene quickly to assist in clean-up.
Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash and the highway was closed for approximately six hours.
The state patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.