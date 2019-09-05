NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change that would allow a local car dealership to conduct business at its new location.
During Wednesday’s meeting Al Rajaee spoke on behalf of the request and told the commissioners he is requesting a change from local business district to service commercial district at 2005 Krenzien Drive.
Rajaee said this is the former Shopko building and the new home for Courtesy Ford of Norfolk.
"It would be an indoor/outdoor showroom facility with about 68,000 square feet being indoor showroom and a shop. The current zoning is C-1 and the required zoning for an auto dealership is C-3."
Rajee previously told News Talk WJAG an additional 20-25 more employees will be hired on top of the 20 already hired after Courtesy Ford was purchased.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change.