NORFOLK - Courtesy Ford of Norfolk, which was recently acquired by Al Rajaee and Cornhusker Auto Center will be moving to a new location next year.
Rajaee made the announcement and told employees Wednesday that Courtesy Ford will be moving to the old Shopko lot located at 2005 Krenzien Drive in Norfolk.
He tells News Talk WJAG, the lot is perfect as they’ll be able to have a lot more vehicles.
"Our Ford store currently stocks about 150 new and used vehicles. Our goal for that store is to have an inventory of about 500 vehicles so that the size of the inventory and the experience of that new dealership will make Northeast Nebraska and Norfolk a great stop for customers who are doing car shopping."
Rajee says they’ll have the largest indoor showroom in Northeast Nebraska which will be able to accommodate around 80 vehicles and the largest service center.
He says an additional 20-25 more employees will be hired on top of the 20 already hired after Courtesy Ford was purchased.
Rajaee says he hopes it will be a great experience for the customers and for the Norfolk economy.