STANTON - A number of sentences were handed out in Stanton County court this week.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, a 22-year-old Stanton man made his first appearance on felony charges of cruelty to animals-resulting in death (3 counts).
Richard Brachle was arrested last month by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office following an investigation into the death of three dogs at his residence in Stanton. He has plead not guilty and requested a preliminary hearing.
Also, a 24-year-old West Point man was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail following his conviction for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving during suspension.
Josue Osuna-Salazer was arrested on a warrant by the Sheriff’s office following an incident where he fled from a traffic stop near Woodland Park.
Then, 27-year-old Benjamin Blum of Norfolk was sentenced to sixty days in the county jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer.
Blum was arrested last year on Highway 15 near Pilger by the Sheriff’s office following a disturbance call.
In a separate case, two out of state men were arraigned on felony charges and had bonds continued following their arrest last week after a vehicle pursuit by the Sheriff’s office.
Twenty four-year-old Dominick Ziesmer of Sioux Falls South Dakota and 22-year-old Ernie Sanchez of Pipestone Minnesota had their bonds continued at $50,000 each.