LINCOLN - The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has joined corn grower leaders from across the country in a letter to President Donald Trump.
President Dan Nerud tells News Talk WJAG the letter is urging the president to uphold his commitment to America’s farmers and the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Nerud says the recent approval of 31 new waivers by the Environmental Protection Agency is having an impact on big impact Nebraska.
"It's causing ethanol planes to either close of idle back. Thus, the demand for our corn is slow. We are going into harvest right now and we are looking for markets. That 1.4 billion gallons that we've lost with these waivers equals up to about 500 million bushels of corn."
Neurd says corn farmers are not asking for a special deal, but instead asking the EPA uphold the law.
He says he keeps hearing an announcement is forthcoming.