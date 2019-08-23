NORFOLK - The final installment of the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s “Extraordinary” summer speaker series is this weekend.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says the chronicles of Cora Beels is set to be highlighted.
Cox says Beels came to Norfolk in 1874, and is considered the city’s first historian.
She says Beels collected photographs, recorded the locations of area homes and businesses, and wrote about Norfolk’s progress.
Cox says Kara Weander-Gaster will be impersonating Beels sharing the details of the life of this extraordinary Norfolk resident.
She added a lot of the knowledge from early Norfolk the museum has is because of her.
It’s set for Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.