MADISON - The Grandview Bridge near Off Road Ranch that is currently closed will soon be open.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board discussed a bid for it from Theisen Contruction for approximately $99,000.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said the bid was at around $99,000 and the high bid was at $287,000.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said Stanton County will pay for half of it.
"Theoretically FEMA will pay for 75 percent of it. The state will pay for 12 and a half and the two counties will split the other 12 and a half. If that doesn't happen then we're both on the hook for 50 grand."
Uhlir said the first phase of it will be completed by December 10th. The abutment coming up to the approach will be crushed rock and then concrete will be poured in the spring.
The board unanimously approved the contract.