NORFOLK - Many people, including road construction companies are happy that Mother Nature hasn’t brought any snow to Northeast Nebraska yet.
Until the snow does start flying, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Bruce Okamoto says road crews will continue working.
Okamoto says motorists are encouraged to still look out for them, especially during sunrise and sunset when it’s harder to see.
He says to slow down in construction zones.
"As you approach them take your cruise control off, slow down, and give them plenty of room as they're all along the shoulder. The same things goes if you see a car broke down along the shoulder, slow down and try to move over if you can."
Okamoto says to also be cautious if you approach an accident scene and focus on your own driving.
Trooper Bruce Okamoto was a guest on News Talk WJAG monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.