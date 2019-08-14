NORFOLK - Nice weather and events are still on the horizon meaning motorcycles will continue to be on the road.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Roger Folkers is reminding you to stay on the lookout for them.
Folkers says you need to double check your surroundings.
"At an intersection, as drivers, we're focused on only looking for cars and we just don't see motorcycles. I would encourage everyone to just stop at the stop signs and make sure there isn't a bike coming your way before you pull out in front of them. They're very unprotected and the severity of the crash and personal injury chances are much bigger on a motorcycle."
Folkers says motorcycle riders also need to continue abiding by Nebraska’s helmet law and always wear one.
Lieutenant Folkers was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s month Tips from a Trooper segment.